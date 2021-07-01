Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 178,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $17,769,074.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,078,645 shares of company stock valued at $307,318,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 378.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

