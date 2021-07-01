Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.48. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 2,565 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

