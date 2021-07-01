Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter.

KRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on Karora Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KRR stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The company has a market cap of C$585.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.05.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

