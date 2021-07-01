Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $72.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,758. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

