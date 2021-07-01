Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPSGY. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

DPSGY opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

