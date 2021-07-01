Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.93. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 45,908 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

