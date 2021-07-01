Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.93. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 45,908 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.