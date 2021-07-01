Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTCWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.