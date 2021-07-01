DFI.Money (YFII) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and approximately $51.34 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $1,944.56 or 0.05808108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00714071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.48 or 0.07656745 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

