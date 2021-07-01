Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

