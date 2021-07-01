Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

