Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 3,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 159,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.
The firm has a market cap of $566.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
