Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 3,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 159,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The firm has a market cap of $566.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

