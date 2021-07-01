Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $78.60. 19,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,235. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

