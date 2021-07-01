Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.36 Million

Brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.62 million and the highest is $109.10 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $384.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.