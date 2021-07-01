Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 139,489 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $563,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 276,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

