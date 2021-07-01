Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $539,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $150.98. 27,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,025. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.72.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

