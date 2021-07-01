Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $658.96 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $658,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.10. 73,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,459. The company has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

