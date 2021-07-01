Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,032,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,983,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 21.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

