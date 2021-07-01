Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,552,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 886,559 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,194,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,884,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 478,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 269,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 409,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

