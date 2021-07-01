Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,793,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $819,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.42. 153,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.