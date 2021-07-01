DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to enhance profitability. Notably, shares have outperformed the in the industry year-to-date period. However, DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV business, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.32.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

