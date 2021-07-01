DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

