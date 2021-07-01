DPRating (RATING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,869.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $479,516.95 and approximately $34,869.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00716404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.52 or 0.07813301 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.