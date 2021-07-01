DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $240.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.29 million and the highest is $252.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 541,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,740,002. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

