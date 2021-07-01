Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of DIR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.28. 591,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,952. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.55 and a 12-month high of C$15.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

