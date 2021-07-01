DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in June

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSDVY stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.70. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $122.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

