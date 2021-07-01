Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce sales of $159.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.93 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million.

Several research firms have commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17. Ducommun has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $646.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

