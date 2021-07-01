Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

