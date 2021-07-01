Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Gap Down to $20.65

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $20.15. Duluth shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 6,293 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

