Dynamic (DYN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $249.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.06 or 0.06303905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.01485020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00409225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00160874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.71 or 0.00628010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00433485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00365483 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.