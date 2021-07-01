Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,544 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Model N at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.