Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE AMX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.