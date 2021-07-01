Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.