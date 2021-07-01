Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $824,000 Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Materion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

