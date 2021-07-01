Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $857,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

