Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $857,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

