Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,574,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,634,920 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

