Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.62). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 732,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,484,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.