DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of BDRFF stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $124.80.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
