Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,936 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,052. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

