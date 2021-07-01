Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Gap Down to $38.95

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $38.14. Eargo shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 402 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eargo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,411,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

