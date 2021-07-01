Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Down 73.1% in June

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 118,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,514. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

