Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) vs. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Head to Head Review

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 11.47% 16.52% 6.81% Telos N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ebix and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $625.61 million 1.66 $92.38 million N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 12.19 $1.69 million $0.04 821.50

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ebix and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. Telos has a consensus target price of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Ebix.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

