EDC Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $252,081.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,292.53 or 1.00161617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

