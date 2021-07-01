Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EWTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

