Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

EIX opened at $57.82 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.