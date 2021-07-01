Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Up 78.6% in June

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Edoc Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 459,280 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,846 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.