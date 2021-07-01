Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIGR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.52 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

