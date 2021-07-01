Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $14.34 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $81,828.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00409166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,804,600 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

