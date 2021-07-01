Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 652,059 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

