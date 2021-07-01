Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €11.67 ($13.73). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.58 ($13.62), with a volume of 1,931,220 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Electricité de France and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.70.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

